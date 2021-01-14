Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Announce Launch of Solar + Storage Webinar Series

Series will focus on leading trends, policies, and opportunities for solar and energy storage

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the newly combined flagship solar + storage events, have partnered with Strategen to launch Solar + Storage: Today’s Progress, Tomorrow’s Promise, a free webinar series designed to educate and energize solar + storage professionals ahead of its inaugural collaborative conference and tradeshow set for July 14-16.



The series will kick off on January 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET with the premiere webinar, “ US Clean Energy: The Next Four Years .” The hour-long interactive session will provide insights from leading experts on anticipated policies and programs for solar and energy storage under the Biden administration. Moderated by Steve Schiller of the Cleantech Party, the discussion will be followed by a Q&A with the panelists. Speakers will include:

Audrey Lee, PhD, Co-Chair of Clean Energy for Biden

Jeff Genzer, Vice President of Duncan, Weinberg, Genzer and Pembroke

Matt McDonnell, Sr. Director of Strategen



“We are excited to introduce the webinar series ahead of our 2021 conference program,” said Wes Doane, Event Director for Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “These sessions will shed light on what we can expect under a clean energy-friendly administration and Congress, as well as represent the type of valuable, insightful content we intend to bring to our combined conference in July.”

“The recent election results have set an entirely new context for clean energy in the U.S.,” said Janice Lin, Strategen’s founder and CEO, who leads educational and programming efforts for the 2021 conference program. “The combined ISNA/ESNA platform, beginning with this webinar series, is an ideal venue for bringing together the ecosystem to help architect what that future trajectory will mean for our industry and the planet.”

Future sessions in the webinar series will cover a variety of pertinent topics in the clean energy space, with speakers and dates to be announced in the coming months. Registration for both the first webinar and the #isnaesna21 conference planned for July 14-16, 2021 in Long Beach, California, is now open. To register for “US Clean Energy: The Next Four Years,” click here .

About Intersolar North America

Intersolar North America is a solar + energy storage event organized by Diversified Communications. With best-in-class conference programming, special exhibits and pavilions, and the Solar Games installer competition, it showcases the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets. For more information, visit: https://www.intersolar.us .

About Energy Storage North America

Energy Storage North America (ESNA), now part of the Diversified Communications event portfolio, is the largest conference, exhibition, and networking event covering all applications of grid-connected energy storage in North America. ESNA connects utilities, developers, energy users, policy makers, and other key stakeholders from around the world to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient grid. For more information, visit: www.esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

About Strategen

Strategen is a mission-driven professional services firm that specializes in impactful market development to decarbonize energy systems. The company works across the energy ecosystem with public sector leaders, global technology corporations, utilities, and project developers to help them achieve their clean energy goals via the firm’s synergistic platforms of consulting, association management, and events. For more information, visit: www.strategen.com .