Agemark stays with Sage graduating to Sage Intacct and growing Business by 250 Percent

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced that Agemark , one of the nation’s most trusted senior living providers, turned to the Sage Intacct financial management solution for comprehensive visibility into business performance. By upgrading from on-premises Sage 50 software and optimizing its use of Sage Intacct, the organization adopted mature, standardized financial practices. This allowed Agemark to only grow finance headcount 20 percent even as its network grew exponentially from 10 to 25 assisted living and memory care communities across six states.



Agemark is known for creating innovative programming that provides quality lifestyles to seniors and their families. The organization operates several services with various income streams, including multiple levels of resident care, residential rental fees, investment partnerships, property ownership, and facility management. These evolving business models, along with Agemark’s constant growth, require complex accounting workflows and reporting that were impossible to support using the company’s previous accounting system.

After moving all bookkeeping out of individual communities and into a centralized finance team, Agemark reconfigured its implementation of Sage Intacct to take full advantage of the software’s multi-entity capabilities. “We saw Sage Intacct as the natural upgrade from Sage 50. It brought big time savings and was a huge transformation for us,” said Alicia Summers, corporate controller at Agemark Corporation. “Our financial processes are now cookie cutter for all 25 properties, 50 entities, and almost 100 bank accounts—including intercompany transactions, multi-entity allocations, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, and the month-end close.”

With this robust foundation in place, Agemark’s finance team easily supported the business as it more than doubled in size, achieving the following results:

Gained unprecedented visibility into key operational and financial performance indicators: Using Sage Intacct’s dimensions, Agemark compares and contrasts data specific to various departments, locations, and vendors, as well as different types of services, employees, customers, and rooms. The finance team rapidly produces hundreds of custom reports each month, such as rent roll and occupancy snapshots, weekly live budgets for each community director, and profitability forecasts for new facilities. This insight ensures more informed, proactive decision-making throughout the business.





Using Sage Intacct's dimensions, Agemark compares and contrasts data specific to various departments, locations, and vendors, as well as different types of services, employees, customers, and rooms. The finance team rapidly produces hundreds of custom reports each month, such as rent roll and occupancy snapshots, weekly live budgets for each community director, and profitability forecasts for new facilities. This insight ensures more informed, proactive decision-making throughout the business.





Slashed monthly close cycle by half:





Improved finance team retention through more value-added work: Agemark's centralized team of twelve skilled accountants each efficiently manage the books for multiple properties and enjoy better career growth opportunities. "By freeing our accountants to focus on more value-added work, we overcame frequent turnover and improved team retention," said Summers. "Sage Intacct's automation has definitely helped us with our expansion. If we didn't have really good systems and process consistency, we would have never been able to grow this fast."



“It’s awesome that Sage Intacct lets us consolidate our entities together by state, property size, time in operations, or any other groupings we need in order to compare apples to apples,” said Summers. “Before, it would have been impossible to track some of the things we do now—like supplies across departments, supervisor hours versus assistant hours per resident, resident costs compared with their level of care, income from private versus state customers, or dining spend differences between locations.”

For more information on how Agemark Senior Living benefits from the Sage Intacct financial management solution, read the full case study here.

