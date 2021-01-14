Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Marlin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) (“Marlin” or the “Company”), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses, will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market-close on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss results the following day on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8263 (International)
Conference ID: 13714827
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142947
Replay: For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 29, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13714827.

About Marlin
Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin is publicly traded (NASDAQ: MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Investor Contacts:
Mike Bogansky
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(856) 505-4108

Lasse Glassen
Addo Investor Relations
lglassen@addoir.com
(424) 238-6249


