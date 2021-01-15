Prime Central London Serviced Accommodation investment company announces its launch

Its service will be open to investors from all over the world but it specialise in opportunities for African investors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wetherby Real Estate , which has been created to source and acquire luxury Serviced Accommodation in Prime Central London on behalf of global investors, has announced its launch. It will be specialising in investment opportunities for High Net Worth individuals from the African continent, although its service is open to investors from all over the world.The business has been launched by Barbara Chanakira, founder and CEO of the Mayfair based Eaton Property Consultants, another acquisition service but one which purchases a range of residential assets for HNWIs. She has almost 15 years’ experience in the luxury residential sector, overseeing huge property portfolios for HNWIs from across the globe which include those of Gulf State Royal Families and high-profile celebrities.Wetherby will be operating exclusively in one of Europe’s fastest growing residential classes, Serviced Accommodation. It will only acquire real estate in Prime Central London and tap into huge demand from a global investment audience, which has grown significantly over the last few years as the U.K’s Serviced Accommodation market continues to flourish. Wetherby considers PCL to be one of the globe’s safest and most lucrative investment destinations.The company is registered in Gibraltar but will be operating out of its London headquarters. Investments are made through the company’s affiliated wealth managers and an FCA regulated Custodian, and Wetherby completes the real estate acquisitions through its UK-incorporated Special Purpose Vehicle. It has already identified a number of attractive prospects in London’s prime postcodes and it plans to expand into other real estate sectors in the future.Chanakira will be joined by Simon Hall and Augustina Ogbebor, who bring a combined total of over 35 years of experience in investment and advisory services and will be occupying the roles of Non-Executive Director and Head of Investor Relations, respectively.Hall has over 20 years’ experience advising HNWIs and global corporations on growth and investments, working closely with international developments banks and clients within emerging markets.Ogbebor’s 16 years in investment banking has seen her work with the likes of JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Macquarie and Lotus Capital Ltd; one of Nigeria’s most prestigious fund managers and where she was head of business development.Barbara Chanakira, CEO of Wetherby Real Estate Ltd, said:“London’s Serviced Accommodation market has an extremely bright future ahead, which has been compounded by changes taking place in the economy and society more broadly. The ongoing influence of Covid 19 has meant that lower operating costs, better social distancing and self catering benefits have enhanced its appeal, whilst the evolution of an increasingly transient workforce puts the sector in poll position to build upon its rapid growth of the last few years.London has an immovable social, cultural and economic appeal, and our intricate knowledge of its luxury real estate market as well as our carefully designed investment structure makes for an extremely attractive proposition. We have already identified a number of attractive opportunities and look forward to offering them to our network of investors from Africa and beyond.”