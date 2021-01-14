Global B2B2C Insurance Market Will Reach USD 3,885 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [220+ Pages] research report; the global B2B2C Insurance Market in 2019 was approximately USD 2,845 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,885 Million by 2026 by 2026. Top market companies are AssicurazioniGeneraliS.p.A., Allianz, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, BNP Paribas Cardif, bsurance GmbH, China Life Insurance and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “B2B2C Insurance Market By Type (Vehicle Insurance, Home Insurance, Personal Insurance, Travel Insurance, Mobile Insurance & Warranty Extension, Employee Assistance Programs, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Channel Sales and Online Platform), and By Application (Individuals and Corporate): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global B2B2C Insurance Market was estimated at USD 2,845 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,885 Million by 2026. The global B2B2C Insurance Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2019 to 2026”.

B2B2C insurance is the sale of life, non-life, health insurance products through non-insurance intermediaries. These include vehicle insurance, home insurance, personal insurance, travel insurance, mobile insurance & warranty extension, employee assistance programs, etc. B2b2c insurance could be distributed through both ways, online as well as offline. Individuals or the corporate sector could be benefitted from this insurance.

Get revised Free Sample Report of B2B2C Insurance Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/b2b2c-insurance-market-by-type-vehicle-insurance-home

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 180+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes Updated List of table & figures

• Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/b2b2c-insurance-market-by-type-vehicle-insurance-home



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Market Drivers:

The rising use of digitalization is leveraging the digital platforms and ecosystem. It influences expectations and customer behavior. This factor is propelling the target market growth. In addition, increasing interest in financial product distribution has been augmenting the target market growth as well. However, the lack of affordability for low and middle-income countries is expected to hamper the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, digital technology industries coupled with user experience through mobile banking, online shopping, and other digitally-enabled services have changed the customer’s expectation. This may create lucrative opportunities for the target market.

Top Companies in the Market:

Some of the key players operating in the target market are AssicurazioniGeneraliS.p.A., Allianz, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, BNP Paribas Cardif, bsurance GmbH, China Life Insurance, Japan Post Holding Co., Ltd., Munich Re, PORTO SEGURO, Prudential Financial, Inc., Swiss Re, United HealthCare Services, Inc., Zurich Insurance Group, and others.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/b2b2c-insurance-market-by-type-vehicle-insurance-home

In terms of type, the target market is categorized as vehicle insurance, home insurance, personal insurance, travel insurance, mobile insurance & warranty extension, employee assistance programs, and others. Among these, the personal insurance category is the leading one. Personal Insurance provides financial security to an individual’s family as well as himself for serious illness or injuries, permanent disablement, loss of ability to earn, or even death.

In terms of the distribution channels, the target market is categorized as channel sales and online platforms. Among these, the channel sales category is the dominating one. It is the process of distribution of a product through segmenting sales operations.

In terms of application, the target market is categorized as individuals and corporate. Among these, the corporate category is leading. Corporate sectors such as banks to car manufacturers, insurance corporations, utility providers, telecom companies, e-commerce, retailers, and other digital players are involved in this category.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/b2b2c-insurance-market-by-type-vehicle-insurance-home

Augmented interest in the financial product distribution of consumers has propelled the target market growth over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements and regulations associated with B2B2C insurance have boosted the target market growth. However, the lack of affordability for low-income countries may harm the target market growth over the forecast period.

Digital technology is driving change in user experience as well across industries via mobile banking, online shopping, ride-sharing. Additionally, other digitally-enabled services have transformed the customer’s expectation as well as have set the new meaning of speed, convenience, experience, and value

The B2B2C Insurance market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the B2B2C Insurance industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, distribution channels, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Browse the full “B2B2C Insurance Market By Type (Vehicle Insurance, Home Insurance, Personal Insurance, Travel Insurance, Mobile Insurance & Warranty Extension, Employee Assistance Programs, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Channel Sales and Online Platform), and By Application (Individuals and Corporate): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/b2b2c-insurance-market-by-type-vehicle-insurance-home

In terms of region, the target market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period owing to the increasing interest of individuals in financial product distribution in the region.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/b2b2c-insurance-market-by-type-vehicle-insurance-home

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the B2B2C Insurance market as follows:

Global B2B2C Insurance Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Vehicle Insurance

Home Insurance

Personal Insurance

Travel Insurance

Mobile Insurance & Warranty Extension

Employee Assistance Programs

Others

Global B2B2C Insurance Market: By Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Channel Sales

Online Platform

Global B2B2C Insurance Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Individuals

Corporate

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to the interview with industry participants, the rising usage of digitalization is influencing expectations and customer behavior. This has driven the target market growth

The target market generated revenue of around USD 2,730 Million in 2018

Asia Pacific was the leading region in 2018, generating revenue of around USSD 755 Million

Personal insurance, channel sales, and corporate categories were leading ones of type, distribution channel, and application segments respectively

In addition, the interest of consumers in financial product distribution has increased which has fueled the target market growth

Related Reports:

Digital Intraoral Scanner Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-intraoral-scanner-market-type-portable-stationary-by

Durable Juvenile Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/durable-juvenile-products-market-type-strollers-and-prams-815

Crop Input Controller Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/crop-input-controller-market-by-product-type-onboard-837

Three-phase Recloser Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/three-phase-recloser-market-by-control-type-electric-887

Recycled Glass Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/recycled-glass-market-by-source-deposit-program-drop-985

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com