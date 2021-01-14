Lottery.com Brings Colorado Online as Lottery Fever Hits and Jackpots Continue to Grow to Over a Combined $1 Billion

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com (the “Company”), a leading online platform to play the lottery from a mobile device, announced that Colorado is the latest state for its web and mobile users to play their favorite lottery games online.



Lottery.com continues to expand its services across the U.S., allowing users to play from the comfort of their own homes as lotto fever kicks in. The Mega Millions jackpot is at an estimated $625 million, which is the 8th largest in jackpot history, and Powerball is at estimated $550 million. This is an opportune time for the Company to expand into Colorado, as this is the third time in the history of both games to have simultaneous jackpots over $400 million.

Expanding Lottery.com’s reach into Colorado not only helps the state generate revenue, but also helps to fund the great outdoors. The Colorado Lottery is the only state lottery in the country dedicated to conservation and has given more than $3.5 billion back to parks, trails and recreation projects.

“Having been born and raised in Denver, I am thrilled to be launching our platform in my home state,” said Tony DiMatteo, CEO of Lottery.com. “As more and more people are staying home and safe, we are happy to provide a solution to allow users to play the lottery safely and securely, from the comfort of their own home, while supporting the beautiful parks, trails and open spaces that Colorado has to offer.”

On November 19, 2020, Lottery.com announced a binding letter of intent to combine with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW), which would make Lottery.com a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is an Austin, TX-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go in the US and internationally. The Company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities, while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players. Lottery.com is also gamifying charitable giving to fundamentally change how nonprofits engage with their donors and raise funds. Through their WinTogether.org platform, they offer charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once in a lifetime experiences and large cash prizes.

In connection with the proposed business combination, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (“Trident”), expects to file a preliminary proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") with the SEC for the solicitation of proxies from Trident's shareholders. Additionally, Trident and Lottery.com Holdings will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the business combination. Copies may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. A definitive proxy statement will be mailed to Trident shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders of Trident are urged to read the proxy statement and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting decision with respect to the proposed business combination because they will contain important information about the business combination and the parties to the business combination. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Trident and its directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Trident's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Lottery.com and its officers and directors may also be deemed participants in such solicitation. Security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of certain of Trident's executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading Trident's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC in connection with the business combination when they become available. Information concerning the interests of Trident's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of their stockholders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement relating to the business combination when it becomes available.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval.