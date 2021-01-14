Vintage Rugs from Far and Away Coming to Nazmiyal Auctions
Vintage Rugs from Far and Away Coming to Nazmiyal AuctionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This January, Nazmiyal Auctions will offer 150 vintage rugs to collectors, dealers, and casual buyers in an online sale. The auction catalog includes rugs from private estates, as well as pieces from Nazmiyal’s collection. The Nazmiyal rugs auction will be offered on Bidsquare. Live bidding starts at 6:00 PM EST on January 21st, 2021.
A 16th-century Egyptian Cairene carpet will lead the upcoming carpets and rugs auction (USD 30,000 – $50,000).
Created while Cairo was under the rule of the Ottoman Turkish Empire, this rug measures over 16 feet long and eight feet wide. Its colors are light and subdued, drawing attention to an intricate vine and leaf pattern that surrounds the central medallion.
Persian carpets are also available in the Nazmiyal vintage and antique rugs auction. Among these is a Persian Heriz carpet from the 1890s ($20,000 – $30,000).
This traditional rug from the village of Heriz can be characterized by straight lines and highly stylized floral motifs. The Persian carpets available in the Nazmiyal carpets and rugs auction vary in color, though most include the classic red and blue pairing. One Persian Tabriz rug, offered with an estimate of $20,000 to $30,000, shows off a rainbow of colors. Bright yellow is placed next to forest green, light blue, pink-red, and deep navy.
The Scandinavian vintage rugs in the Nazmiyal rugs auction are notable for their simplicity and clean lines. One Swedish kilim features tight boxes of pastel color against a mint green background ($8,000 – $10,000). This “Grön Äng” rug comes from the workshop of Märta Måås-Fjetterström.
Collectors of statement rugs will find a selection of conversation pieces in the Nazmiyal vintage and antique rugs sale. One of these lots is a 1980s weaving from the Soviet-Afghan War ($200 – $400). In this rug, various instruments of war are placed next to domestic objects like flowers, combs, and tea sets. A vintage pictorial needlepoint rug is also available, likely produced around the 1950s ($300 – $500). This piece tells the Biblical story of the angel Gabriel visiting Mary. Its details include an imposing castle in the background, several sky-reaching Easter lilies, and a tranquil peacock in the foreground of the scene.
The auction will include other vintage rugs:
* Tightly-woven Navajo carpet with clean geometric lines ($10,000 – $15,000)
* Antique French Savonnerie carpet from the 1920s ($8,000 – $12,000)
* Chinese dragon carpet with a cloud border and center dragon ($5,000 – $8,000)
* Mid-century Moroccan folk art rug with stripes, diamonds, etc. ($2,000 – $4,000)
* Several sets of Sarkoy kilim bags from the Balkans ($300 – $500)
Founded in 1980, Nazmiyal offers one of the largest carpet collections in New York City. Nazmiyal maintains a Manhattan gallery while offering several carpet and rug auctions each year. The Nazmiyal Auctions staff has expertise in vintage rugs, contemporary carpets, and everything in between.
The Nazmiyal rugs auction will be held on January 21st, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST. View the full catalog and register to bid on Bidsquare.
