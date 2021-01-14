Tattooed Chef Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Warrant Redemption Increases Cash Balance by $124 Million; Cashless Exercise Mitigates Dilution and Simplifies Capital Structure

/EIN News/ -- PARAMOUNT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding publicly held warrants (the “Public Warrants”) that remain unexercised immediately after 5:00 p.m. New York City time on February 16, 2021, the date for redemption fixed by the Company. Under the terms of the warrant agreement governing the public warrants (the “Warrant Agreement”), the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding public warrants if the last sales price of the Company’s common stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period. This share price performance was achieved as of January 11, 2021.



Sam Galletti, Tattooed Chef’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased to streamline our capital structure and enhance our cash position by eliminating the Public Warrants. We have received $124 million of cash from warrant exercises to date, and now our cash balance is well over $200 million, which provides us greater financial flexibility and opportunities to invest in strategic growth initiatives. In addition, by invoking the cashless exercise alternative in our redemption notice, we have mitigated further dilution to our stockholders. Instead of 20 million shares being added to our Common Stock outstanding, by virtue of the cashless exercise only 15.3 million shares will be added, assuming cashless exercise of all outstanding Public Warrants. We took action on the first day allowed under the terms of the Warrant Agreement and we believe this decision will enhance long-term stockholder value.”

In accordance with the Warrant Agreement, the Company's Board of Directors has elected to require that all Public Warrants be exercised on a cashless basis. Accordingly, holders may no longer exercise Public Warrants in exchange for payment in cash of the $11.50 per share exercise price. Instead, a holder exercising a Public Warrant will be deemed to pay the $11.50 exercise price by the surrender of 0.4883 of a share of common stock that such holder would have been entitled to receive upon a cash exercise of each Public Warrant. Accordingly, by virtue of the cashless exercise of the Public Warrants, exercising warrant holders will receive 0.5117 of a share of the Company’s common stock for each Public Warrant surrendered for exercise.

Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised immediately after 5:00 p.m. New York City time on February 16, 2021, the redemption date, will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive only a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant.

At the direction of the Company, Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company, in its capacity as warrant agent, has mailed a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Public Warrants.

In accordance with the terms of the Public Warrants, the 0.4883 of a share that each exercising warrant holder will surrender by virtue of the cashless exercise (instead of paying the $11.50 per share cash exercise price) was calculated in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement by dividing the $11.50 exercise price, by $23.55, the average of the last sale price of the Company’s common stock over the ten trading days ending on January 11, 2021.

If any holder of Public Warrants would, after considering all of such holder’s Public Warrants exercised at one time, be entitled to receive a fractional interest in a share of the Company’s common stock, the number of shares the holder will be entitled to receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

Through January 13, 2021, 10,758,215 Public Warrants were exercised for cash, resulting in the Company receiving cash exercise price proceeds of $123,719,473, in the aggregate. As of January 14, 2021, there were 9,241,785 Public Warrants outstanding. Assuming that all of the Public Warrants currently outstanding are exercised on a cashless basis, the Company will have a total of 80,605,939 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding immediately after the redemption date.

The shares of common stock underlying the Public Warrants have been registered by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-249890).

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the Public Warrants can be directed to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attention: Compliance Department, telephone number (212) 509-4000.

