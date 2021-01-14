Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
People Corporation Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (TSX Venture: PEO) (“People Corporation” or the “Company”), announces today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2020 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. ET. Given the Company’s announcement on December 14, 2020 that it would be acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, People Corporation will not be holding a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results.

About People Corporation

People Corporation is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services.  The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V.  The Company’s industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients.  Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation’s expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Jonathan Ross, CFA 
Investor Relations – People Corporation
(416) 283-0178
jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com

Dennis Stewner, CPA, CA 
CFO and COO – People Corporation
(204) 940-3988
dennis.stewner@peoplecorporation.com 
www.peoplecorporation.com 


