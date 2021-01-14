PFSweb to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, will be presenting today at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.



PFSweb management is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the company’s website at www.pfsweb.com , where a copy of the presentation is also currently available.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your Needham representative or the company’s investor relations team at PFSW@gatewayir.com.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

