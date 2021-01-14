Capital Senior Living Names Jay Reed Vice President of Information Technology

Experienced Technology Executive to Join Senior Management Team

Reed brings extensive expertise in IT operations leadership. He is a creative technology leader with a proven track record in the hospitality, real estate, and restaurant industries – all of which share key characteristics with senior living. At Capital Senior Living, Reed will drive the overall IT strategy and lead all IT departments, including network development, security, systems and desktop support.

Throughout his career, Reed has delivered a full spectrum of solutions that leverage the latest technology while emphasizing cross functional collaboration, automation and consolidation to simplify operations and meet business goals.

His past career highlights include using cloud-based and agile technologies to create scalable strategies for growth, building and leading service-focused teams, increasing ROI with a balanced approach to staffing and outsourcing and developing internal policies to improve governance, privacy and cyber security.

In his most recent position as a Partner at CIO Suite, a management consulting firm in Dallas, Jay provided professional consultation as an IT Advisor and Fractional CIO to clients. There, he supported several clients in the hospitality industry setting up IT support infrastructure and performing in-depth market analyses.

As Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Aimbridge Hospitality, Reed partnered with the IT Steering Committee to develop the “One Solution” strategy that improved operational and cost efficiency across financial management, procurement, sales and lead management, business intelligence, and corporate communications.

Notably, he delivered a lead management solution on schedule adding over $3 million in sales within the first year. Reed also led the introduction of an automated revenue capture system that reduced staffing and improved the timing and accuracy of revenue feeds from 800 hotels across 15 different hotel brands.

Earlier in his career, Reed held several senior technology roles where he spearheaded initiatives that applied innovative technology solutions to impact positive organizational and operational change.

“Jay brings an ideal combination of leadership experience and business acumen to our team. He has demonstrated his ability to use technology to improve business processes and programs in fields highly related to senior living – a skillset which will support our company as we move into the third year of our strategic plan, focused on efficiency and growth,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO.

Reed received his bachelor’s degree in finance and data processing and analysis from the University of Texas at Austin and his MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Reed currently lives with his family in Dallas, TX.

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 100 communities that are home to nearly 9,000 residents across 22 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

