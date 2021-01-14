Mission Named a CloudHealth Partner of the Year

The AWS consulting and managed cloud services provider is recognized in CloudHealth by VMware’s AWS Management category

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that it has been selected as one of ten CloudHealth by VMware Partner of the Year award winners, which were recently recognized during the CloudLIVE Solution Provider Virtual Summit.



Partner of the Year winners were identified as standouts among hundreds of cloud solution providers globally. This is a distinguished group of top-level cloud MSPs experiencing rapid growth, while showcasing best practices in customer success. They are recognized for their technical expertise, their innovation and the great value they bring to our joint customers.

Mission was awarded top honors in the AWS Management category.

“The CloudHealth Partner of the Year recipients are an exceptional group of cloud solution providers from around the globe who have demonstrated deep skill and dedication to customer success in a truly unusual year,” said Bob Kilbride, Senior Director of Channels at CloudHealth by VMware. “Mission has proven itself a leader in delivering innovative solutions and valuable services that accelerated customers’ digital transformation in the cloud. Congratulations—we are pleased to recognize you for your commitment to our partnership and look forward to what we can continue to achieve together.”

“We’re honored to receive the AWS Management award as one of CloudHealth’s partners of the year,” said Alex Beal, Director of Product, Mission. “By leveraging CloudHealth’s leading Cloud Management Platform (CMP), Mission is able to identify specific areas where our customers’ cloud usage and spend can be made significantly more efficient, as well as provide customers with comprehensive cloud reporting and alerting. Unnecessary cost increases continue to be a problem across many cloud implementations, and we see many customers save up to 40% off their AWS bill – quickly – with insights uncovered by our Cloud Analysts with the help of CloudHealth. We look forward to continuing to work closely with CloudHealth by VMware to pair this powerful platform with our AWS expertise, guidance, and support, serving businesses of all sizes.”

Mission incorporates the CloudHealth platform as part of Mission Cloud One , Mission’s most comprehensive and cost-efficient AWS managed cloud service launched in October 2020, and Mission Cloud Foundation , the cloud optimization service that combines Mission’s certified AWS experts, cloud optimization tools, and proven methodologies to deliver businesses greater visibility and control over their AWS environments.

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36acca4a-aee6-46a4-a81c-808785c050cf

Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com