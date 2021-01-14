Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced the departure of Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins and the appointment of Judd Stone to fill this vital role within the Office of the Attorney General.

“Kyle Hawkins fought for Texans’ rights every step of the way – including arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the unconstitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. His dedication to safeguarding rights is very much appreciated,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “I look forward to working with Judd Stone in his new role as Texas Solicitor General. His skills, years of experience and expertise are tremendous assets to the Office of the Attorney General. I am positive that he will continue faithfully serving Texas with integrity, honesty, and a strong commitment to the rule of law.”

“Judd Stone is one of the most talented lawyers I’ve ever worked with. Judd’s appellate advocacy skills are unmatched,” said Kyle Hawkins. “I’ve been enormously privileged to have Judd on my team over the past year, where he put his exceptional talent to work on many of our most important cases. Judd has all the tools to be an outstanding Solicitor General. Attorney General Paxton has been at the forefront of every major constitutional issue facing our nation and, during my time in this office, he consistently advocated for and won major victories for Texas. He has been a stalwart advocate for Texas on issues ranging from religious liberty to the Second Amendment, from federal overreach to the protection of the unborn, and many others. I commend Attorney General Paxton on this excellent hire, and I wish him and Judd success as they work together to represent the people of this great state. It has been the honor of my career to serve as Texas as Solicitor General.”

Before joining the Texas Solicitor General’s Office in 2020, Judd Stone was Chief Counsel for Senator Ted Cruz, and previously practiced at Morgan, Lewis, and Bockius in their Supreme Court and Appellate Practice Group in Washington. D.C., and at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick. He also served as an Olin-Searle-Smith fellow at Harvard Law School.

Stone began his legal career as a law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia on the United States Supreme Court, to then-Chief Judge Edith Jones on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and for Justice Daniel Winfree on the Alaska Supreme Court. He received his law degree from Northwestern University and his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas, Dallas.

Kyle Hawkins will remain with the attorney general’s office until February 1, 2021. Judd’s appointment will take effect immediately thereafter.