Aker BioMarine to Expand its Krill Product Portfolio with a Novel Protein Hydrolysate for Human Consumption
Krill industry innovator is set to revolutionize the food and beverage category with a new sustainable and best-in-class protein ingredient called INVIOSLO, NORWAY , January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aker BioMarine, a leading global biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, is expanding its ingredient portfolio with the launch of INVI, a hydrolyzed protein isolate with an excellent amino acid profile that is rich in minerals, including calcium and magnesium. With high solubility, INVI is ideal for incorporation into powder and ready-to-drink beverages, as well as broader food and beverage applications for brands looking to grow their product portfolio with a novel, high quality and sustainable protein source.
“Five years ago, we set a goal to launch a best-in-class protein ingredient and I am excited to announce that we have reached this milestone with the launch of INVI,” said Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine.
INVI, setting a New Gold-Standard
With attributes such as, rapid absorption, excellent solubility, a high mineral composition and a well-balanced amino acid profile, INVI aims to be one of the highest quality protein ingredients on the market.
INVI is a highly concentrated protein isolate with an average protein purity above 90%. Containing all the essential amino acids at proportions in line with the body's need, INVI also has a complete amino acid profile. Complete protein isolates are the gold standard in the protein industry, which we are proud to meet. INVI has been enzymatically hydrolyzed into predigested peptides, which promotes rapid uptake into the body and better mixability into beverages.
Further, INVI is heat-stable which allows for high temperature processing and minimal end-product precipitation. In addition, the high water-binding capacity of INVI can give a smoother texture and moistness to provide maximum functionality in a variety of end-applications, from clear protein concentrates to bars.
INVI also contains naturally occurring minerals such as calcium and magnesium, which may allow for structure/function claims for end products.
Food Sustainability and Consumer Preferences
From clean labels to sustainably sourced ingredients, consumers are investing in brands that align with their beliefs and values. And as consumers continue to look at reducing their meat and dairy intake based on concerns over planetary and human health, marine derived sources, like INVI, will become a great alternative to conventional protein sources.
“In order to help meet the future food demands for the world’s growing population and to provide alternatives to land-based food production, we need to look at the oceans for innovative solutions and opportunities,” said Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine. “Sustainable operations have been at the heart of Aker BioMarine since its inception, and we believe that the health of the planet should be as important as, and naturally linked to, the health of an individual. Based on all of this, we feel that INVI is the answer and our ambition is to produce 5000 metric tons of INVI for our partners looking to shape the future of the protein market.”
Aker BioMarine’s krill fishery is one of the most sustainable and well-managed fisheries in the world, and like Aker BioMarine’s other krill products, INVI Protein will carry the same certifications (Marine Stewardship Council and Non-GMO) and will adhere to the same high-quality standards. Aker BioMarine is finalizing the US self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) determination and will soon start to prepare the FDA GRAS notice for INVI.
“More consumers are opting for healthy protein options for personal, health and sustainability reasons,” said Lalen Dogan, VP Protein Human Nutrition. “Many of the non-dairy alternatives like plant-based proteins are GMO and not complete proteins. INVI fills this gap, so consumers no longer need to make compromises when seeking an alternative non-dairy protein source.”
What’s Next…
Aker BioMarine is in the process of building a protein plant that is being backed by Norwegian governmental funding and support. To that end, the team is excited to start the dialogue with customers and get partners on board to bring new and exciting products to market. As a leader in the nutraceutical space, Aker BioMarine is much more than an ingredient supplier, supporting customers on many levels. Driven by innovative thinking and ongoing collaboration, the team is excited to work with partners to create new market opportunities for growth and expansion with products powered by INVI. This includes prototype samples, clinical research supporting functional uptake claims, consumer insight reports, regulatory support and other technical and market development.
For more information, visit: www.inviprotein.com.
About Aker BioMarine
Aker BioMarine is a biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, dedicated to improving human and planetary health. The company develops krill-based ingredients for protein, nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications. The company’s fully transparent value chain stretches from sustainable krill harvesting in pristine Antarctic waters through its Montevideo logistics hub, Houston production plant, and all the way to customers around the world.
Lisa Miller
Aker BioMarine
+1 201-532-0312
email us here