Medical Device Testing Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.7% From 2020 With COVID-19 Impact - Meticulous Research® Analysis

Medical Device Testing Market by Service Type (Testing and Certification) Location, Technology (Active Implant, Active Medical, In-Vitro Diagnostic, Ophthalmic, Orthopedic and Dental, Vascular), Device Class, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest publication, titled “Medical Device Testing Market by Service Type (Testing and Certification) Location, Technology (Active Implant, Active Medical, In-Vitro Diagnostic, Ophthalmic, Orthopedic and Dental, Vascular), Device Class, and Geography- Global Forecast to 2027”, Meticulous Research® states that the medical device testing market is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5131

Medical device testing is the process of demonstrating that the device will reliably and safely perform in use. It is a critical step in transforming an innovative design into a reliable and marketable product. This is a standard procedure performed by government-certified agencies to check whether a medical device can meet the current safety and performance standards.

The growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing need for the validation and verification of medical devices and stringent government regulations and standards across medical devices and medical device technologies. Furthermore, growing medical device industry in emerging countries and the integration of mobile and medical devices are offering opportunities for the growth of this market. However, dynamic regulations/standards across regions and lack of testing facilities and skilled resources can obstruct market growth.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5131

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market on the basis of service type (testing, certification), sourcing type (in-house, outsourced), technology (active implant medical device, active medical device, non-active medical device, in-vitro diagnostic medical device, ophthalmic medical device, orthopedic and dental medical device, vascular medical device, and others), device class (class-1, class-2, and class-3), and geography.

Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the global medical device testing market in 2020 due to the increased focus on the quality of medical devices and the presence of a large number of medical device companies. In the North American region, the U.S. commanded the largest share of the North American medical device testing market in 2020. This can be attributed to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, increasing aging population, rising rate of chronic diseases, and advancement in digital technologies is driving the growth of medical device testing market in this country.

Quick Buy – Medical Device Testing Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/72423018

Based on service type, the testing services segment commanded the largest share of the overall medical device testing market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for quality and safety products and strong recommendations from regulatory authorities to ensure the safety, quality, and efficiency of products. However, the certification services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of specified standards by governments and international standardization institutions. As the medical devices market is expanding continuously, consumers are getting more inclined towards safe, reliable, and eco-friendly products validated by certifications.

Based on technology, in-vitro diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the overall medical device testing market in 2020. The marketplace has witnessed rapid growth driven by technological advancements, better diagnostic tools, improved treatment monitoring, and increased availability of over-the-counter tests. Furthermore, the active implant medical devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report provides competitive intelligence in terms of financials, growth strategies, product portfolios, and geographical presence on some of the key players operating in this market, including SGS S.A (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas S.A. (France), Intertek Group Plc. (U.K.), Dekra SE (Germany), TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV Rheinland Ag Group (U.S.), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), British Standards Institution (BSI) Group (U.K.), Element Materials Technology Ltd. (U.K.), UL LLC (U.S.), Pace Analytical Services, LLC (Germany), North American Science Associates, Inc. (NAMSA) (U.S.), Medistri SA (Switzerland), and Avomeen Analytical Services (U.S.), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-device-testing-market-5131

Scope of the report:

Medical Device Testing Market by Service Type

Testing Physical Testing Electrical Safety Testing Functional Safety Testing EMC Testing Environmental Testing Others

Chemical/Biological Testing Biological Evaluation & Biocompatibility Testing Biological, Physical, & Chemical Testing

Cybersecurity Testing

Certification

Medical Device Testing Market by Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

Medical Device Testing Market by Technology

Active Implant Medical Device

Active Medical Device

Non-active Medical Device

In-vitro Diagnostic Medical Device

Ophthalmic Medical Device

Orthopedic and Dental Medical Device

Vascular Medical Device

Other

Medical Device Testing Market by Device Class

Class l Devices

Class ll Devices

Class lll Devices

Medical Device Testing Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5131

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports-

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-4976

Clinical Trial Materials and Supplies Market by Service (Logistics, Manufacturing), Clinical Trial Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostics), Phase (Phase 2, Phase 3), Medical Specialty (Oncology, Diabetes), and End User (Pharmaceutical, CRO)- Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/clinical-trial-materials-and-supplies-market-5072

In Vitro Diagnostics Market | IVD Market by Product (Reagent, Instruments, Software, Service), Technique [Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry (Lipids, Renal, Thyroid), PCR], Application (Hematology, Diabetes, Nephrology, Oncology), End User (Hospital, POC) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-market-4858

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to detail. With meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Research®

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)

+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/333/medical-device-testing-market-2027

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/