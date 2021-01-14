ZINFI Ends 2020 with Rapid Growth and Recognition from Analyst Firms and Customers as a Leading Partner Relationship Management Software Provider

/EIN News/ -- ZINFI’s Growth Accelerates in Response to Increased Demand for Partner Relationship Management Applications That Enable Collaboration with Channel Partners in a Remote, Work-from-Home Environment

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of partner relationship management (PRM) software solutions, today announced its software business has ended 2020 with a 60% year-over-year increase in the total number of customers for its partner relationship management (PRM) solution and a 42% increase in customers for its partner marketing management (PMM) solution. In addition to expanding its customer base, ZINFI also received recognition from the analyst firm Forrester Research and the crowd-sourced review site G2 for its industry-leading PRM and PMM solutions.



Among other milestones in 2020, ZINFI added new enterprise accounts for its software across the technology, manufacturing, information-technology and financial sectors. ZINFI also introduced PRM solutions for smaller organizations that are building channels to recruit, onboard, train and enable partners with deal registration and lead management solutions. Among ZINFI’s major technology innovation accomplishments was its relaunch of the entire platform on Microsoft Azure, leveraging Azure’s fully redundant, secure and always-on capabilities with distributed data management capabilities to comply with regional data privacy issues.

“Obviously, 2020 was a very challenging year for our customers and employees, who were forced to quickly adapt to a global pandemic,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. “We decided early on to put our employees’ safety first, deploying technology to ensure they were fully capable of working from home and able to continue providing a 24x7 operational environment without interruption for our customers. In addition to maintaining business continuity during these unprecedented times, we also introduced significant innovations that were recognized in two Forrester reports and in all four quarterly updates of G2 review metrics. In addition to providing true enterprise-grade SaaS infrastructure, we also introduced significant innovations in our partner onboarding, registration, learning management, co-branding, multi-touch campaigns, advanced CRM connectors and advanced reporting modules in 2020.”

ZINFI continues to attract broad recognition from both users and analysts for its innovation in channel management automation. In November 2020, ZINFI consolidated its leadership position in Unified Channel Management (UCM) when it was again named a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report. ZINFI earned perfect (5 out of 5) scores for its “Product innovation roadmap” in the “Strategy” category and for “Partner coselling and comarketing” in the “Current offering” category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in “Partner performance and incentives” (4.4 out of 5).

Earlier in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, earning perfect (5 out of 5) scores for “Product innovation roadmap,” “Pricing strategy,” “Supporting products and services” and “Number of employees.” The report cited ZINFI’s “commitment to modularity”—which makes its platform suitable for both SMBs and large global manufacturers—as a key differentiator and highlighted ZINFI’s “strong workflow and collaboration tools.” ZINFI was also named a leader in two previous Forrester reports: The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report, and The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2018 report.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) that provides access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications prior to making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI’s state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI’s UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

