First Advantage to Weigh In on Screening’s Hottest Topics in Upcoming Webinar

WHO: First Advantage, a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions WHAT: Will present as part of the webinar, “Legal Experts Weigh In on Screening’s Hottest Topics,” hosted by Franchise Times. WHEN: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. PT) WHERE: To register, click here.

DETAILS:

Background screening requirements and procedures continue to evolve, especially in the staffing and franchise industries. During this webinar, hosted by Franchise Times, Bret Jardine, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at First Advantage, will join Pamela Devata, Partner at Seyfarth Shaw, to explore the hottest topics in screening today.

Jardine and Devata will discuss Fair Credit Report Act (FCRA) compliance, joint employer considerations when conducting screens and best practices for sharing screening information. Attendees will take away actionable insights and learn how to maximize efficiencies in the background screenings process.

To register for this informative session, click here.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

