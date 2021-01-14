Virus Filtration Market to hit US $8.57 billion by 2028 - Global Industry Analysis by Growth Factors, Value Chain, New Technologies, Cost breakdown, Investments Opportunities and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Increasing consumption for viral filtration techniques and its application boosting the growth of virus filtration market. North America region is projected to retain its domination in virus filtration industry throughout the forecast period.

The global virus filtration market is growing at a CAGR of over 12%. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the prevalence of diabetes in patients over 18 years of age has grown from 8.4 percent in 2014 to 4.8 percent worldwide in 1980. Therefore, in the development and manufacture of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases, the increasing use of advanced viral removal products has been noted.

Global Virus filtration Market 2018-2028

Adroit Market Research report on global virus filtration market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global hemato oncology testing market have been studied in detail.

The global market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application. The product segment is further broken down to consumables, instruments, and services. The technology segment is further broken down into filtration and chromatography. The application segment is broken down into biologicals, medical devices, water purification, air purification.

In 2019, consumables dominated the global market on account f its highest consumption for viral filtration techniques. Regular use across all the applications is the major factor for segment growth. It is expected that the services segment will display the highest CAGR during the study period. This is attributed to expanded biotechnology firms' outsourcing of R&D and drug production facilities from CROs. In addition, CROs partner with biotechnology and biopharmaceutical firms to create innovative medicines and treatments that are projected to sustain development in the segment.

Key players in the market include Merck KGaA, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GE Healthcare, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, WuXi PharmaTech, and many more.

Key segments of the global virus filtration market

Product Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Technology Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Filtration

Chromatography

Application Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Biologicals

Medical devices

Water purification

Air purification

Regional Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Virus Filtration Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Virus Filtration Market by Technology, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Virus Filtration Market by End use, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Virus Filtration Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

