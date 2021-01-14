Retinal Biologics Market to hit US $18.3 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Growth Drivers, Investment Plans, Expansion Analysis, COVID-18 Impact, Key Players and Future Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Higher adoption of retinal biologics along with presence of large diabetic population in the U.S. and Canada is a major factor expected to drive the retinal biologics market in the region.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global retinal biologics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%. Increasing prevalence of retinal disorders such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, rapidly growing geriatric population along with increase in diabetic population are factors driving the retinal biologics market.

Global Retinal Biologics Market 2018-2028

Adroit Market Research report on global retinal biologics market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 and 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global retinal biologics market have been studied in detail.

Diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration are leading causes of blindness in the Western countries. According to the National Eye Institute (NEI), approximately 2.0 million Americans were affected with age-related macular degeneration in 2010, which is projected to more than double to reach an estimated 5.4 million by 2050. Retinal biologics are widely being adopted in order to treat patients with retinal vein occlusions, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Increase in geriatric patient pool susceptible to age-related ophthalmic disorders will further fuel the demand for retinal biologics. Moreover, rapid technological advancements by leading industry players is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the future.

The global retinal biologics market has been segmented based on drug class, application, and region. Based on drug class, the global retinal biologics market is categorized into VEGF antagonists and TNF-a inhibitors. VEGF antagonists segment held for substantial share of the global market in 2019 owing to the therapeutic benefits offered for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, neovascular aged-related macular degeneration (nAMD), and ischemic retinopathies. Application-wise, the global retinal biologics market is segregated into age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, uveitis and others. Diabetic retinopathy is predicted to witness high growth owing to rapidly increasing diabetic population across the globe.

North America dominated the global retinal biologics market in 2019. High prevalence of ophthalmic disorders in the U.S. and Canada, higher adoption of innovative products are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. However, Asia Pacific retinal biologics market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to presence of large geriatric population, higher incidence of diabetes in India and China will propel the growth of retinal biologics in the region.

Major players operating in the global retinal biologics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc., MeiraGTx Limited, Oxurion NV, Novartis, Merck & Co., Inc., Allergan, and Santel Pharmaceuticals among others.

Key Segments of the Global Retinal Biologics Market

Drug Class Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

VEGF Antagonists

TNF-a Inhibitors

Indication Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Diabetic Retinopathy

Macular Degeneration

Uveitis

Others

Regional Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



