Boon Industries Chairman Letter - $25M Projection with DiOx+ Sales Underway

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, CA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOON Industries (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“BOON” or the “Company”), announces the Chairman Letter.

Justin Gonzalez, Chairman and CEO, stated “The Company has completed its testing and compliance for its new product DiOx+. The Company has also received an EPA establishment number for the production of DiOx+. There are several immediate purchase orders from commercial buyers, and various GSA contractors evaluating the product for military, civilian and government applications.

“Our auditing firm is finalizing the Form-10 and the company anticipates being a fully-reporting issuer this quarter, along with up-listing to the OTCQB. This will change the dynamics of institutional investor opportunities for our market, and strengthen our trading analytics.

“The DiOx+ technology benefits i) the Agriculture & Food Processing sector for use as an anti-microbial pesticide, sanitizer and/or disinfectant for fruits and vegetables, and meat processing, ii) the Consumer Packaged Goods sector will utilize the product as a more cost effect oxidizing agent to disinfect and sanitize, iii) Commercial Logistics for use to reduce operational costs using DiOx+ to sanitize and disinfect warehousing and distribution centers, iv) the GSA/Health Services will use DiOx+ for a more effective solution to sanitizing and disinfecting applications, especially for Covid and other viral strains in medical facilities.

“The company has completed Phase I & II of building its production plant and corporate offices in Grass Valley, California, and has started production, bottling, labeling and shipping of its DiOx+ product. Projections during the next 3 years are approximately $25M.

“We look forward to a productive and exciting 2021, and welcome our shareholders to visit our facility and engage in supporting Boon Industries.”

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

