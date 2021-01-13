Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,605 in the last 365 days.

Developing Questions and Planning Inquiries (Dimension 1) | Nebraska Department of Education

As you continue to work with the instructional shifts in your classroom, the following webinar was created to help Nebraska educators understand how to  implement Dimension 1 of the C3 Framework – Developing Questions and Planning Inquiries. As you watch the following video, you will learn how to use state standards to plan inquiry, find the proper content angle for your students, and develop a compelling question that will propel your students through the remaining dimensions of the C3 Framework.

*Note* The above video does not allow viewers the ability to watch the two videos included in the webinar. Those features have been disabled for recording purposes. To access the webinar with the included videos, Nebraska educators and other interested parties must select the “Questions Instructional Shift” link  below to watch and interact with the video on another platform or select the videos from the links below.

Guidance Documents

Questions Instructional Shift

Video – The Power of Inquiry: How Asking Questions Can Change the World

Video – Questions

You just read:

Developing Questions and Planning Inquiries (Dimension 1) | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.