Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,605 in the last 365 days.

ESSER I Fund | Nebraska Department of Education

The core purpose of the Elementary and Secondary school Emergency Relief Fund is to provide direct money to school districts to support areas impacted by the disruption from COVID-19, which includes both:

  • Continuing to provide educational services while schools are closed, such as remote learning; and
  • Developing and implementing plans for the return to normal operations.

Nebraska will receive $65,085,085 in ESSER funds from the CARES Act, of which 90 percent ($58,576,577) will flow through to LEAs as sub-grants based on the proportion that each LEA received under title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act in school fiscal year 2019-2020.  An LEA that did not receive Title I, Part A funds in school fiscal year 2019-20 (either because it was not eligible or because it declined funding) would not generate a share of ESSER Funds. LEA allocations will be calculated using the Title I formula however relief funds will not be subject to Title I requirements.

The Department will use the remaining 10 percent ($6,508,509) SEA reserve for emergency needs as determined by the Department to address issues related to COVID-19, which may be addressed through the use of grants or contracts. From this reserve, the Department may use not more than 1/2 of 1 percent ($325,425) of the SEA total reserve for administrative purposes.

 

2020 CARES Act Public Feedback Survey: Executive Summary

You just read:

ESSER I Fund | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.