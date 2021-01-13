Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LEA Allocations ESSER II | Nebraska Department of Education

Section 313(b) of the CRRSA Act requires the USED to allocate the ESSER II Fund based on the proportion that each State received under Title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA) in the most recent fiscal year.

The Nebraska Department of Education (Department) will allocate no less than 90 percent of the State’s grant funds under this program to Nebraska LEAs. Under the ESSER II Fund, the USED will award grants by formula to SEAs for the purpose of providing LEAs with emergency relief funds to address the impact of COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the Nation. The use of the funds under this program is broad, flexible, and consistent with the USED’s goal that LEAs will use every effort to spend funds quickly to address exigent student needs.

