I-515 Galleria Drive Interchange Upgrade, Shoulder Closures Jan. 19-Feb. 8 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces a $160,535 upgrade to the Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) Galleria Drive interchange in Henderson. TAB Contractors is the general contractor. The project calls for placing 5,400 tons of rock mulch along interchange slopes and gores to curb soil erosion as well as provide aesthetic enhancements. The project begins January 19 and continues through February 8, with crews working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Motorists can expect intermittent shoulder closures.

Meanwhile, motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.