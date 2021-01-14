Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,605 in the last 365 days.

I-515 Galleria Drive Interchange Upgrade, Shoulder Closures Jan. 19-Feb. 8 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces a $160,535 upgrade to the Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) Galleria Drive interchange in Henderson. TAB Contractors is the general contractor. The project calls for placing 5,400 tons of rock mulch along interchange slopes and gores to curb soil erosion as well as provide aesthetic enhancements. The project begins January 19 and continues through February 8, with crews working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Motorists can expect intermittent shoulder closures.

Meanwhile, motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

GalleriaDr

You just read:

I-515 Galleria Drive Interchange Upgrade, Shoulder Closures Jan. 19-Feb. 8 in Henderson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.