Suspect Sought in an Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Oak Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in the 1300 block of Oak Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:01 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victim then fled the scene. The victim was treated on-scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.