Takaful Malaysia's Successful Response to the Pandemic

The Digital Office Solution Which Aided Their Ability to WFH SafelyWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic came as a shock to the world, forcing thousands of companies to change the way they operate amidst the lockdowns and quarantine. Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad has been one of the leading Takaful Insurance operators in Malaysia for 30 years.
The mission of Takaful Malaysia is to provide insurance that exceeds customers’ expectations through operational excellence, technology-driven capabilities, product innovation, and performance-oriented culture while delivering superior shareholders’ value.
Similar to other companies, pre-pandemic Takaful Malaysia’s daily activities consisted of group meetings, face-to-face communication, and socializing. However, same as every other organization, changes had to occur to the company’s practices because of COVID-19.
Patrick Wong, the Chief Information Officer of Takaful Malaysia, has been with the insurance company for 11 years. In addition to overseeing and managing the Information Technology Division of Takaful Malaysia (a team of 160 IT employees,) Wong strives to align solutions implemented by the IT Division with the business’ mission, vision, and strategy. He has spent 27 years in the IT field, 24 of which were in the insurance industry.
Wong stated that Takaful Malaysia had the capability to allow remote access with a caveat. Once the Movement Control Order (lockdown) was announced, within two days they were able to shift to the work from home model with the caveat becoming one of the biggest challenges for Takaful Malaysia. Core systems running on the AS400 platform were not accessible to anyone working from home. Remotely accessing information has the inherent risk of exposing data on the internet, a chance Wong did not want to take. There are several solutions out there, but unfortunately those solutions were not in compliance with the BNM Central Bank’s guidelines.
For Wong, the two primary concerns with the transition to a work-from-home model were security and accessing the AS400 system. Teleworkr, a secure digital office space created by TekMonks, a global technology firm, helped Wong’s team to access AS400 securely for a fraction of the cost when compared to other similar solutions.
Teleworkr has made Wong feel more secure while his employees are working remotely. With over 500 Takaful Malaysia users now using Teleworkr, Wong says he can see a future of working from home after COVID-19. Wong further stated, “During the lockdown, UAB and TekMonks assisted us in implementing a customized work from home solution which other companies weren’t able to provide. Now, we are ready and fully compliant in allowing employees to work from anywhere.”
Wong’s number one piece of advice to his counterparts in other organizations is to “Work with partners you can trust” and, “Most importantly, who honor their commitment.” He prioritizes working with companies that genuinely want to grow alongside his company over those that are sales target driven. Both UAB and TekMonks fit perfectly with Takaful Malaysia’s Vision and Mission.
