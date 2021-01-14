Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,627 in the last 365 days.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it received notification yesterday, on January 13, 2021, from BlackRock, Inc., which is a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company on January 12, 2021. 

According to the notification, as at that date the shareholder holds indirectly 604,129 voting rights attached to the shares in the Company, which represents 4.98% of the Company's issued share capital; and has an interest in 0.53% of voting rights through financial instruments (represented by 32,800 voting rights that may be acquired through securities lending and 31,675 voting rights in the form of CFD). 

Accordingly, the shareholder's total interest in voting rights equates to 5.51% of the Company's issued share capital which, as at this date, comprises 12,118,823 shares of no par value.

A copy of the notification can be found on the Company's website at:

https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/ 

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817841 793
   
WH Ireland (Nomad & Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
   
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.