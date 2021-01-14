PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Porterfield Road over Straight Run in Banks Township, Indiana County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the Straight Run Bridge #2 replacement project from January 18 to February 1, 2021.

This project involves the replacement of the bridge that carries State Route 1046 (Porterfield Road) over Straight Run in Banks Township, Indiana County. The existing structure consists of a single-span 52-foot-long steel I-beam bridge with an open grate steel deck that will be replaced on the same alignment with a single-span steel I-beam bridge with a concrete deck. Traffic will be detoured during the replacement of the structure using state roads.

The proposed structure will have a curb-to-curb width of 25 feet consisting of two 10-foot-wide travel lanes with a 2-foot-wide shoulder on each side. Additional work to be completed will include guide rail updates, approach pavement replacement, new signing and pavement markings, intersection sight improvements and utility relocations.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023 and take six months to complete.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. The purpose of the plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, click the Indiana County box, and then choose Straight Run #2 Bridge Replacement Project tile.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kenneth Campbell, Project Manager, at kencampbel@pa.gov or 724-357-2646.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 10 news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.