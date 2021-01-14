PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Fairview Road Bridge Project in Fairview Township, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a view a virtual plans display for the bridge rehabilitation project on Fairview Road (Route 1002) over Neshannock Creek in Fairview Township, Mercer County.

The bridge is located on Fairview Road approximately 0.7 miles west of the intersection with Route 19.

The deck rehabilitation project will include a new concrete deck, barriers, and abutment waterproofing. Work will also include new roadway approaches, and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Work is expected to occur the summer of 2021.

The bridge is expected to be closed for approximately two months during construction. A 16-mile detour will be posted using Route 19, District Road (Route 1008), Route 58, and Delaware Street (Route 3024).

The existing concrete adjacent box beam bridge was built in 1965. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 850 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Mercer County box then the tile marked Fairview Road Bridge Rehabilitation.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. It will be open from January 13 to January 27, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Kenneth Sanoski, P.E., at ksanoski@pa.gov or 814-678-7078.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kenneth Sanoski, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at ksanoski@pa.gov or 814-678-7078.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

