Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs Seeks Proposals for Naming State Veterans Home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Jan. 13, 2021) – The Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) is seeking public proposals for naming Alabama’s fifth state veterans home to be built in Enterprise, AL.  

 

The SBVA will consider written proposals based on the home’s geographical location; a person who had a pivotal role in the project; or an honored veteran.

 

The nomination form for submitting proposals is available below, or by calling the ADVA at 1-334-242-5077. The SBVA will accept proposals and supporting documents until noon on June 14, 2021. Proposals can be mailed to the State Board of Veterans Affairs, P.O. Box 1509, Montgomery, AL 36102.

 

Williams Blackstock Architects was selected to design the state-of-the-art facility that will feature approximately 175 beds and other amenities for providing long-term skilled care for Alabama veterans. The SBVA expects construction of the home to begin later this year with an opening date in 2023.   Nomination Form for Naming Alabama’s Fifth State Veterans Home

