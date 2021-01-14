Colorado National Buyers Agent Association Lists Top 5 Home Preferences For 2021

The National Buyers Agent Association shared a list of preferences that buyers want in their homes this 2021. Read and learn about how buyers adapt to the changes in response to the COVID crisis!

/EIN News/ -- Evergreen, United States , Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Buyers Agent Association recently released a list of the top five home preferences that home buyers are seeking in 2021. These preferences are shaped by the fact that many Americans continue to work from home due to the still-raging pandemic.

On December 19, 2020, Kathleen Chiras, the association manager for both Colorado Exclusive Buyer Agents Association and the National Buyer’s Agent Associations, based out of metro Denver, CO, exchanged expert opinions on consumer home preferences with the B&L Radio show hosts, Barry Miller, Larry Stanley, and Sherry Cinnamon. Read the full summary of their discussion about how COVID-19 impacts the consumers’ home buying preferences here: https://buyeragentsearch.com/home-buyers-preferences-2021

The radio show conversation also included a listing agent who is a 20 year veteran in the industry. Ms. Cinnamon said, “I have noticed a growing interest of buyers in homes that have 2 studies. Because of the COVID crisis where more and more people are discovering that they can be effective at home, more buyers are looking for that”. Although the radio co-host, Barry Miller, had not seen this trend yet, he agreed that it’s possible. Chiras seconded Cinnamon’s observation saying that “recent buyers prefer homes with at least 3 bedrooms, especially from those who are working from home”.

The association listed internet-ready homes as one of the top preferences that buyers look for. Unfortunately, according to a recent Federal Communications Commission research report, there are an estimated 19 million Americans, or about six percent of the US population, who still lack access to fixed broadband service at threshold speeds. There are an estimated 14.5 million others in rural areas who still lack easy access to internet service. However, the Colorado Exclusive Buyer Agents Association estimates that 92% of households in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Boulder, Colorado have an internet subscription which makes them top places for remote workers to work.

The pandemic challenged the real estate industry in 2020. In a recent survey, many members of the national buyers’ agent association mentioned to the association manager that they were surprised by the surge in buyer interest during the second half of 2020. They expect this momentum will carry into 2021. This momentum is expected in spite of a serious housing shortage and job insecurity for many. The record-low mortgage rates have also been a key factor for home buying interest.

Homebuyer guidance is provided by Skyfor’s National Buyer Agents Association. A list of agent contacts can be found for all 50 states at this link: https://buyeragentsearch.com/associations-and-real-estate-agents/.This free list of agents is available 7 days/week and live staff is available to discuss specific questions by calling their office at 800-383-7188. The association and its national website have 100% five-star reviews on both Google and the Better Business Bureau, where it is an accredited business.

Skyfor also manages the non-profit association for buyers seeking to buy in Colorado. This state group is the Colorado Exclusive Buyer Agents Association. Visit https://HomeBuyersColorado.org to see the many resources offered to buyers hoping to purchase in Colorado. There are also many home buying or selling tips found on its website, and instant access to a list of buyer agents on the inquiry page.

Contact Info:

Name: Kathleen Chiras

Email: Send Email

Organization: Skyfor, Inc. dba Buyers Agent Association

Address: 7652 Gartner Rd. Ste. 723, Evergreen, Colorado 80439, United States

Phone: +1-800-383-7188

Website: https://BuyerAgentSearch.com



