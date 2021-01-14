Messenger Marketing eCommerce Business Strategies YouTube Ad Services Launched

Honour Media has announced its updated eCommerce business solutions for companies looking for ways to improve their growth for 2021 with experiential messenger marketing and YouTube advertising.

Honour Media has launched its updated services for eCommerce businesses looking to begin using messenger marketing and YouTube advertising for their 2021 marketing campaigns.

The newly updated services from Honour Media aims to give eCommerce business owners the ability to grow their company with conversational messenger marketing and YouTube advertising that can improve their conversion rates and increase their sales for 2021.

When looking to scale up an eCommerce business, many companies can struggle to find ways that can help them to stand out from their competitors. Furthermore, with an increase in the interest in digital sales and eCommerce, being able to differentiate from others in the industry is becoming vital for long-term success in 2021. Honour Media is aiming to give eCommerce business owners the benefit of experiential and profitable marketing strategies that will help them grow their business.

The messenger marketing services offered by Honour Media provides eCommerce businesses with the benefit of conversational messenger bots that can engage, nurture, and convert prospective clients. This messenger marketing service aims to bring an improved return on advertising spending for business owners, with higher conversion rates that are increased by between three to five times their current rate.

The YouTube advertising provided by Honour Media uses two main umbrella strategies, which aim to deliver both lead generation and retargeting strategies for its clients and can also work in conjunction with their messenger marketing services. By combining these methods, Honour Media provides eCommerce Business owners with recurring campaigns that aim to deliver a positive return on investment for their advertising.

Honour Media also offers its clients the benefit of 24/7 support for their services to help with the onboarding and setting up the company’s automated systems. Furthermore, people are able to see examples of their messenger marketing in action with their iBot demo, which can be accessed on their website.

A spokesperson for the company said Honor Media’s goal is, “To help businesses 3-10X their ROI with our Experience Marketing”.

