BACK THE BLUE ALERT: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Three FHP Troopers for Saving Car Crash Victim from Fire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today presented Back the Blue Awards to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers Brian Clary, Chris Folsom and David Smith for their life-saving actions in rescuing a car crash victim from a burning vehicle. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am so proud of the quick thinking and life-saving work of Troopers Brian Clary, Chris Folsom and David Smith at the scene of a traffic crash along I-10 in North Florida. These heroes know firsthand the many inherent dangers of responding to a traffic crash and the subsequent dangers of secondary collisions as a result. They did not allow the added personal dangers for everyone in the immediate area to deter them from attending to victims in need. “All three Troopers put their own lives at risk and subjected themselves to the raging flames inside of a vehicle in an attempt to save a motorist. Because of the immediate actions of these heroes, a life was saved. Thank you, Troopers Clary, Folsom and Smith, for your bravery and for dedicating your careers to the protection of others. I am grateful for each of you. Florida is a safer and stronger state because of your service.”Director of the Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gene Spaulding said, “I am honored to serve with dedicated and courageous troopers like Trooper David Smith, Trooper Brian Clary, and Trooper Chris Folsom, who selflessly put their lives on the line and rescued Mr. Dwayne Greenhill from great peril. The Florida Highway Patrol is grateful to Attorney General Moody for honoring and recognizing these heroic troopers.” On Oct. 29, 2020, Troopers Clary, Folsom and Smith responded to a traffic crash on I-10 when a second crash occurred at the scene. The second crash resulted in a vehicle being pushed off the roadway—pinning the car between a tractor trailer and a tree. The tractor trailer then caught fire and spread to the vehicle. The vehicle’s driver, Dwayne Greenhill, was trapped inside as the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Troopers Clary, Folsom and Smith immediately rushed to Greenhill’s aid and began to extinguish the fire while attempting to rescue Greenhill from the burning vehicle. All three troopers continued to fight the fire until they were able to safely remove Greenhill from danger. Once out of the vehicle, Troopers Clary, Folsom and Smith began to administer first aid to Greenhill until paramedics arrived on the scene and transported him to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, sustaining incapacitating injuries. Because of the immediate and heroic actions of all three troopers, Greenhill made a full recoveryand was able to attend today’s Back the Blue Award news conference.Attorney General Moody has made it a top priority to promote and highlight positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Soon after taking office, Attorney General Moody launched a statewide Back the Blue campaign. The campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships with law enforcement and local communities. Attorney General Moody has issued more than 30 Back the Blue Awards since taking office.To nominate a law enforcement officer, citizen or organization for a Back the Blue Award, or for more information about Attorney General Moody’s Back the Blue campaign, click here.
# # #Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Back the Blue campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Supporting law enforcement is a top priority for Attorney General Moody and the mission of Back the Blue is to commend Florida’s brave law enforcement officers and Floridians who back them.
