Hawaii State Judiciary News Release: Confronting Racial Injustice: Black Lives Matter and the Hawaii Experience

What:

Series of five Zoom Webinars about achieving racial equity in Hawaii. The kick-off event is Black Lives Matter and the Hawaii Experience.

When:

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Who:

Opening remarks by Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald and introduction of speakers by First Circuit District Family Judge Rebecca Copeland. Panel members are Dr. Akiemi Glenn (Popolo Project), Josie Howard (We Are Oceania), Kamaile Maldonado (Office of Hawaiian Affairs), and Kristen Brown (NAACP Youth Chair). Brieanah Gouveia (Judiciary History Center) will serve as moderator.

Details:

The series is free and open to the public. A link to the registration page can be found at court.state.hi.us (look for Black Lives Matter & the Hawaii Experience banner) or click here.

Upcoming webinars:

Data & the Criminal Justice System, Jan. 29

Civil Rights & Access to Justice, Feb. 12

Making the Most of Implicit Bias Training, Feb. 26

Diversity, Inclusion, & Empowerment, March 12

