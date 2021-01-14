Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hawaii State Judiciary News Release: Confronting Racial Injustice: Black Lives Matter and the Hawaii Experience

Posted on Jan 13, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

What:

Series of five Zoom Webinars about achieving racial equity in Hawaii. The kick-off event is Black Lives Matter and the Hawaii Experience.

When:   

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Who:

Opening remarks by Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald and introduction of speakers by First Circuit District Family Judge Rebecca Copeland. Panel members are Dr. Akiemi Glenn (Popolo Project), Josie Howard (We Are Oceania), Kamaile Maldonado (Office of Hawaiian Affairs), and Kristen Brown (NAACP Youth Chair). Brieanah Gouveia (Judiciary History Center) will serve as moderator.

Details:

The series is free and open to the public. A link to the registration page can be found at court.state.hi.us (look for Black Lives Matter & the Hawaii Experience banner) or click here.

Upcoming webinars:

Data & the Criminal Justice System, Jan. 29

Civil Rights & Access to Justice, Feb. 12

Making the Most of Implicit Bias Training, Feb. 26

Diversity, Inclusion, & Empowerment, March 12

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI  96813

Office:  808-539-4914

Mobile:  808-260-5423

