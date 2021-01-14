HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 13, 2021
Department of Health:
https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/
106 COVID-19 Cases and Three Deaths Reported
DOH reports 106 new cases of coronavirus today and three (3) additional deaths, raising the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 312.
Deaths:
Oahu 1 Female, 40-49 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
1 Male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
Maui
1 Male, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 11, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|73
|19,462
|Hawai‘i
|7
|2,037
|Maui
|11
|1,342
|Kaua‘i
|2
|169
|Moloka‘i
|0
|25
|Lānaʻi
|0
|106
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|13
|592
|Total Cases
|106
|23,733
|Deaths
|3
|312
Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/12//21 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-9, O‘ahu-114, Kaua’i‘-0
Department of Public Safety:
Inmate and Staff Testing Continues
The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported one (1) negative inmate test result as part of continues surge testing efforts. There are eight (8) hospitalized HCF inmates. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:
http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
5,703 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday
Yesterday, a total of 5,703 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 2,651 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,052 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.
To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/
Helpful Resources
Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:
The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:
https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/
Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/
FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/
Email: [email protected]
Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII
COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:
https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/
Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332
COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):
https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/
Safe Travels Digital Platform:
https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/
Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:
https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/
Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting
Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine
Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov
To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]
Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel
Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311
City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org
COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine
Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]
Media Contact:
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center
(808) 636-8194