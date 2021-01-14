HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 13, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

106 COVID-19 Cases and Three Deaths Reported

DOH reports 106 new cases of coronavirus today and three (3) additional deaths, raising the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 312.

Deaths:

Oahu 1 Female, 40-49 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Maui

1 Male, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 11, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 73 19,462 Hawai‘i 7 2,037 Maui 11 1,342 Kaua‘i 2 169 Moloka‘i 0 25 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 13 592 Total Cases 106 23,733 Deaths 3 312

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/12//21 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-9, O‘ahu-114, Kaua’i‘-0

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported one (1) negative inmate test result as part of continues surge testing efforts. There are eight (8) hospitalized HCF inmates. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

5,703 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 5,703 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 2,651 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,052 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

