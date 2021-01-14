Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Police Sergeant 1.13.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19-related death of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Sergeant Amelia “Terry” Martinez:

“Jennifer and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the death of Sergeant Martinez. Her bravery, decades of selfless service to the people of Los Angeles and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and members of the Los Angeles community as they grieve her loss.”

Sergeant Martinez, 53, a more than 27-year veteran of the LAPD, died Tuesday, January 12 from complications related to COVID-19.

Sergeant Martinez is survived by her three children, her mother, and several siblings.

In honor of Sergeant Martinez, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

