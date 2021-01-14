SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of MTSC, TCF, ALSK, and TCP Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ GS: MTSC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MTS Systems’ agreement to be acquired by Amphenol Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, MTS Systems’ shareholders will receive $58.50 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-mts-systems-corporation.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TCF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TCF Financial’s agreement to be acquired by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Under the terms of the agreement, TCF Financial’s shareholders will receive 3.0028 shares of Huntington Bancshares per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-tcf-financial-corporation-merger.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ALSK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alaska Communications’ agreement to be acquired by affiliates of ATN International, Inc. and Freedom 3 Capital, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement Alaska Communications’ shareholders will receive $3.40 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-alaska-communications-systems-group-inc.

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TC PipeLines’ agreement to be acquired by TC Energy Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, TC PipeLines’ unitholders will receive 0.70 shares of TC Energy common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-tc-pipelines-lp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://rl-legal.com