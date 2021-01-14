Opinion: Gov. Newsom should appoint Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu as attorney general

Justice Liu is a person of enormous accomplishment, integrity and stature. We serve together on the board of the American Law Institute, and I also know his reputation on the bench and as a law professor at UC Berkeley. He has tremendous legal acumen, solid values and a demonstrated commitment to equal justice under the law.
