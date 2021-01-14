Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Drug Pipeline Analysis Review, 2020

NASH Drug Pipeline Shows Promise as 95+ companies are working for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Drug Development

“ Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Pipeline Insight, 2020 ” by DelveInsight highlights the details around the NASH pipeline scenario, unmet needs, and NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies.

Some of the key Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Highlights

95+ key companies are working to strengthen the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis pipeline including the AstraZeneca , Eli Lilly, Pfizer and several others.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis market presents promising and a vast new product pipeline with pivotal trials, NME Projects and phase-advancing therapeutic candidates.

90+ Pipeline therapies in different states of clinical development. Pipeline drugs profiled in the report include: GB1211, AZD2693, Tropifexor (LJN452 ), etc.

Collaborations and Deals

Pipeline Drug Profiles provided include: Current Status of Development including phase advancements, regulatory approvals of phases, acquisitions, licensing and technology transfers, product launches in various markets, and others. Phases of development Mechanism of Action Route of Administration Companies involved including originator, licensing companies, developer, investors, and others New molecular entity details Drug designations and other special status provided by regulatory authorities

Market Drivers and Barriers

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a form of fatty liver disease that can cause inflammation, and over the long term, can lead to scarring of the liver. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis symptoms include fatigue and pain in the upper right abdomen. There is no standard treatment for NASH patients, but lifestyle changes have influenced its progression.

NASH Pipeline Therapeutics

EYP001 by ENYO Pharma

ENYO Pharma develops EYP001, which is an orally bioavailable synthetic non-steroidal, non-bile acid FXR agonist small molecule that is also developed for NASH. FXR agonists could become the backbone of any future NASH therapies. The pioneering ENYO founding team discovered that FXR agonists interfere with the interaction between FXR and HBx, a hepatitis B viral protein essential for replicating the virus. It has demonstrated its efficacy in a Stelic mouse model (STAMTM) with a significant positive impact on most of the NASH key parameters (Fibrosis, Steatosis, Inflammation, Ballooning, triglycerides, and NAS). It differentiates from other FXR agonists with a potentially better C4/FGF19 balance.

Scope of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Drug Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Major Players: 95+ Key Companies

Prominent Players: 89bio Inc, ABIONYX Pharma SA, Abivax SA, Abliva AB, Acquist Therapeutics, AdAlta Ltd, Afimmune Biopharma Ltd, Akero Therapeutics Inc, Albireo Pharma Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Ascletis Pharma Inc, Zhejiang Doer Biologics Corp, Asdera LLC, Assembly Biosciences Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Auransa Inc, Avaliv Therapeutics Inc, Avolynt Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, ChemomAb Ltd, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, DURECT Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc EncuraGen Inc, Engitix Ltd, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Heprotech Inc, Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc, HK inno.N Corp, HotSpot Therapeutics Inc, Ildong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Imago Pharmaceuticals Inc, ImmuneMed Inc, Immupharma Plc, Immuron Ltd, Indalo Therapeutics Inc, Inmune Bio Inc, Innovimmune Biotherapeutics Inc, Inorbit Therapeutics AB, Integral Molecular Inc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, INVENT Pharmaceuticals Inc, InventisBio Inc, Inventiva, LG Chem Ltd, LifeMax Laboratories Inc, Metabolys SAS, Metacrine Inc, Pattern Therapeutics, PegBio Co Ltd, Pfizer Inc, RadBio, Redx Pharma Plc, Regenasome Pty Ltd, Regulus Therapeutics Inc, SparkBioPharma Inc, SteroTherapeutics LLC, T3D Therapeutics Inc, TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Thoth Science Inc, Wave Life Sciences Ltd, Xenexus Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd, Xfibra Inc, XORTX Therapeutics Inc, YD Life Science Co, Yuhan Corp Zebra Discovery Ltd, and many others.

Key Drugs: 90+ Drugs

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Therapies : GB1211, AZD2693, Tropifexor (LJN452), ORMD-0801, (Insulin) capsule, ZSP1601, EYP001a, Miricorilant, MK-3655, BMS-986263, Tirzepatide, BFKB8488A, TERN-101, Namodenoson, Leronlimab, ORMD-0801 QD, PXL065, LPCN 1144 Formulation A, EFX, SNP-610, NGM282, Obeticholic acid (10 mg), LYS006, ALN-HSD, PF-06865571, Obeticholic Acid, SEL, and many others.

Phases:

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

NASH Therapies (Phase II)

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapies (Phase I)

NASH Therapies Pre-clinical stage candidates

Inactive candidates and Discovery candidates

Targets

Protease

Immune System

Multiple Kinase

Mechanism of Action

Protease Inhibitor

Immunomodulatory

Multiple Kinase Inhibitor

Molecule Types:

Small molecule

Stem Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Route of Administration:

Inhalation

Intravenous

Oral

Subcutaneous

Product Types:

Mono

Combination

Key Questions regarding Current NASH Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis?

How many NASH emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of NASH?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of NASH?

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary of NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis 3 NASH Overview 4 NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 NASH Pipeline Therapeutics 6 NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis Late Stage Products (Registered) 7 NASH Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Cenicriviroc: Tobira Therapeutics 8 NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Tropifexor: Novartis 8.2 EYP 001: ENYO Pharma 9 NASH Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 ION 839: Ionis Pharmaceuticals / AstraZeneca 10 NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 Nitazoxanide: Genfit 11 NASH Therapeutic Assessment 12 NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis Inactive Products 13 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14 NASH Key Companies 15 NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis Key Products 16 NASH Unmet Needs 17 NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Drivers and Barriers 18 NASH- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis Analyst Views 20 Appendix

