2021 Blockchain Influencers Prediction: Bitcoin Is Still On Top, But Altcoins Take A Step Forward

Here are ten promising projects worth investors’ attention in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitMart, a premier global digital assets trading platform, today announced its release of Cryptos of the Year 2020 Report. This report sheds light on ten altcoins listed on BitMart worth investors’ attention in the new year. The list recognizes outstanding projects that defined the year in blockchain, and thought influencers who come from DeFi ecosystems and the Web3 universe.

The BitMart research team has reviewed all coins listed on their platform and selected the top ten coins that might be worth paying attention to, based upon their popularity with investors, year-to-date return rate, and the potential to increase in value over time.

In addition, BitMart spoke with ten front-line blockchain entrepreneurs and experts from the selected project teams to learn their insights on what is coming for BTC and the crypto world in the new year. From BTC price prediction, keywords of 2021 investment, to project teams’ prospect development strategy, the report presents ideas that might enlighten you at the beginning of 2021. Grab the complete report here.



Click here to review the complete report.



Tokens Nominated





Loopring (LRC): Loopring aims to design and engineer the best-in-class orderbook-based DEX protocol on Ethereum.

Energy Web Token (EWT): Energy Web is a global nonprofit organization accelerating a low-carbon, customer-centric electricity system by unleashing the potential of open-source, decentralized technologies.

Injective Protocol (INJ): Injective is the first layer-2 decentralized exchange protocol that unlocks the full potential of decentralized derivatives and borderless DeFi.

ShareToken (SHR): the ShareRing ecosystem has developed an open-source blockchain-based platform, standing out with its custom-designed distributed ledger.

The Sandbox (SAND): The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain.

Akash Network (AKT): The DeCloud for DeFi, and the world's first decentralized cloud computing marketplace.

Apollo Currency (APL): Apollo Currency boasts the fastest and most feature-rich blockchain in cryptocurrency.

SparkPoint (SRK): SparkPoint focuses on financial inclusion by integrating blockchain technology and promoting financial literacy awareness to reinvent the world of digital payments.

Crust (CRU): CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer.

SocialGood (SG): SocialGood works in a way at which the more users increase, the more the asset value increases. SocialGood has received multiple patents, including patents for its business model and for a mechanism to accumulate cryptoassets by using credit cards and smartphone payments.

BTC Price Prediction



We gathered 2021 BTC price predictions from these thought leaders in the space. Almost everyone agreed that 2021 is going to be big especially for BTC, with more and more major financial institutions embracing crypto as payment or investment choices. “Between real enterprise adoption and its growth as a hedge against fiat currencies, we predict that 2021 will be a very good year for BTC,” commented Walter Kok, CEO of Energy Web Foundation.



Andy Agnas, Founder & CEO of SparkPoint, is also optimistic about bitcoin price. “We can say that BTC will continue breaching new heights in 2021. But of course, there will be some occasional dips in price, but it won’t be as harsh as what happened in 2018 where it hit its lowest,” While Steve McCullah, CEO of Apollo Fintech thinks it may have a long period of stabilizing in between increases.

Color of the Crypto World

When asked what the color of the crypto world 2021 will be, Jay Zhou, COO of Loopring thought it would be “deep green”. He is not alone — about half of the influencers BitMart interviewed agreed that green, which represents a bullish market, will be the color of the new year. “We see true long term adoption from more traditional investors. As companies like ours work to make blockchain more accessible than ever, we’re bridging the gap between consumers and blockchain technology through NFTs and our unique approach to play-to-earn in games, which brings the ‘green light’ to consumers,” said Borget Sebastien, Co-Founder & COO of The Sandbox.



Others selected colors like yellow, orange, blue, etc, as the color of the year 2021 considering these colors are illuminating. Tim Bos, CEO & Founder of ShareRing regarded gold as the color of 2021 because more consumers will be using blockchain-powered products in 2021, and this would be a “golden opportunity” for anyone passionate about blockchain technology to change their lives for the better.



The 2021 keywords of investment give a glimpse of what fields the influencers think are promising in the blockchain field. A recurring theme is that many seem to agree that 2021 will be an exciting year for BTC, ETH 2.0, NFT and DeFi use cases.



Eric Chen, Co-Founder of Injective, believes the on-chain application would be his choice of investment. “Injective Protocol are working to build a fully decentralized, trustless, censorship-resistant and open-source protocol that users can access from all around the world. The biggest milestone undoubtedly was the early access launch of our Solstice testnet,” added him.



Co-Founder of Akash Network, Greg Osuri, said Composability, Web3 and DeCloud are his top three choices. “2021 will be the year Akash breaks the ground with mass adoption,” he explained, “Akash started with solidifying their position as the premier non-custodial hosting platform for Blockchain nodes and DeFi frontend and expand our markets to data-intensive workloads such as Machine Learning and AI workloads.“



Views: How the Pandemic Shaped the Crypto World



For the impact of COVID-19 on the crypto world, Soichiro Takaoka, Founder & CEO of Social Good Foundation Inc. believes that the government's fiscal spending in response to the pandemic will, as a result, reduce the value of cash and increase the value of cryptocurrency. Bova Chen, CEO of Crust, agrees that since the pandemic has intensified the global economic recession, people need to hedge against inflation, and cryptocurrencies would become more of the investors’ choice.



“While Bitcoin is making tons of headlines, there are other booming projects that are making real-world applications of blockchain technology possible especially in the financial industry. We are thrilled to announce the release of our 2020 Cryptos of the Year Report to honor these valuable projects and the teams who innovated on the ground-breaking blockchain use-cases. It is also rewarding to hear what the leadership team thinks of BTC price and the crypto market in 2021,” commented Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO of BitMart.For more information, click here to review the complete report.



