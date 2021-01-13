Department Of Health Provides Update On COVID-19: 5,204 Patients Hospitalized And 1,060 Patients In The Intensive Care Unit

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 13, that there were 7,960 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 741,389.

There are 5,204 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,060 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, there were 349 new deaths reported for a total of 18,429 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 72,728 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,416,372 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,177 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,867 cases among employees, for a total of 69,044 at 1,505 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,793 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 21,017 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 12:

342,588 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

There are 257,320 people that have received one dose (partially covered).



There are 42,634 people that have received two doses (fully covered).



The math is 257,320 + 42,634(2) = 342,588 doses administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Jan. 12:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

