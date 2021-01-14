Spiritual Care Association Takes Over Management of The Westberg Institute for Faith Community Nursing
The leadership of WI and SCA believe this move is a positive step forward for Faith Community Nurses and for the future development of spiritual care in nursing practice.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual Care Association is excited to announce that effective today the Westberg Institute for Faith Community Nursing (WI) will call the Spiritual Care Association (SCA) its new home.
"The leadership of WI and SCA believe this move is a positive step forward for Faith Community Nurses and for the future development of spiritual care in nursing practice," said the Rev. Eric J. Hall, SCA President and CEO.
As healthcare continues to move toward an interprofessional approach to patient care, chaplains and nurses learning and working together as team members will provide an important aspect of wholistic care for individuals, families, and communities.
Dr. Sharon T. Hinton D. Min, MSN, RN-BC, NPD-BC, who is the current Director of the SCA Nursing Division, will step into the role of Director for the Westberg Institute.
"We are excited about our partnership with Spiritual Care Association," said Hinton. "SCA is prepared and well-equipped to support the various needs of FCNs globally and further continue the development of the specialty nursing practice with high quality best-practice educational opportunities and resources."
The Westberg Institute is an international leader in faith community nurse education, consultation, and research dissemination. WI sponsors various courses, programs, and activities as an extension of its mission to serve faith community nurses locally, nationally, and internationally. Around 2,000 faith community nurses from around the world and in a wide range of religions, denominations, and interests find fellowship and support through Westberg's FCN Knowledge Sharing Platform. It is estimated there are around 15,000 FCNs worldwide.
2021 will be an exciting year as Westberg evaluates and moves forward in three areas of education, FCN involvement in resource development and research. WI will continue its Foundations of Faith Community Nursing, which has over 90 educational partners teaching the curriculum across the United States and internationally. Westberg Institute courses, webinars and several of the quarterly meetings offer nursing professional development contact hours (CNE) through the SCA Nursing Division Provider Unit.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Morris of Church Health in Memphis, Tenn., said this is a positive move for the Westberg Institute.
"The Westberg Institute will be missed here at Church Health. We wish them well in their future endeavors," said Morris.
Hinton, new Director for the Westberg Institute, has more than 25 years of experience in nursing leadership as a nonprofit director and has extensive experience in faith community nursing practice. A published expert in faith community nursing, Hinton is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) in both Faith Community Nursing Practice and Nursing Professional Development. She is also a chaplain with a Doctor of Ministry degree focusing on global health and wholeness from St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Mo., and holds a certificate in Spiritual Direction from our Lady of Guadalupe Monastery in Pecos, N.Mex.
Hinton can be reached at shinton@spiritualcareassociation.org, sharon@westberginstitute.org or (212) 644-1111 ext. 107.
See www.westberginstitute.org or www.spiritualcareassociation.org/westberg for more information.
