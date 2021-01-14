Communications Director for NIVA explains relief bill for independent venues and what's next

Understanding the #SaveOurStages act and COVID-19 relief bill for independent promoters, venues, producers or talent representative in new podcast interview!

...through 10 hard months of exhaustion and battle, we ended up doing what most people thought was unthinkable. We got a bill passed and turned into law, the Save Our Stages Act!” — Audrey Schaefer, Director of Communications for NIVA

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), 2021 has started off on a positive note for independent event promoters and entertainment venues with the passing of the Save Our Stages (SOS) Act. The SOS act was recently passed with the latest COVID-19 relief bill and assigns $15 billion for independent performing venues and other cultural programs defined in the bill's terms.

Audrey Schaefer, Director of Communications for NIVA, discussed the bill in further detail on the latest episode of the EventBuzz podcast by Purplepass (listen to the entire interview here). Schaefer is also the Communications Director for I.M.P, an independent concert promotion and production company that puts on shows for 500 to 50,000 fans at a time.

NIVA was created in direct response to the current pandemic, COVID-19, to preserve the live music industry, independent performance venues and promoters throughout the U.S. NIVA is made up of independent promoters who came together in April 2020 to lobby Congress for funding. These funds were to aid live music venues facing the possibility of permanently closing due to the effects of the pandemic. After 10 months of fighting, the act, Save Our Stages was passed!

The $15 billion relief package was passed to aid independent promoters and cultural institutions during COVID-19, along with the Coronavirus Response and Relief Act Supplemental Appropriations Act. The act was created and passed to "...provide emergency relief for independent venues and promoters across the country" says Schaefer. The SOS Act will support and give venues/promoters that short-term boost they need to get through the damaging effects of COVID and come out on top post-pandemic. If awarded a grant, funds can only be used towards the usual expenses; payroll, rent, utilities, staff, contractors, insurance, taxes, etc.

Who are eligible:

• Live performance venue operators and promoters

• Performing arts organizations

• Theatrical producers

• Talent representatives

• Motion picture theatre operators

• Non-profit museums

Schaefer states that in order to apply, you have to be independent, meaning not publicly traded, not international and you can't be in more than 10 states. Essentially, you may be eligible for a grant if you’re an eligible operator, promoter, producer or talent representative. For a complete list of eligibility requirements, grant amounts, and application information, click here.

