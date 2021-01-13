BlackFacts.com Introduces Our “Black in the Day” Black History Video Series.

BlackFacts.com Logo BlackFacts.com Presents Principles of Kwanzaa BlackFact.com FOTD Showcase - Jan 29

BlackFacts.com BLACK IN THE DAY VIDEO SERIES delivers black historical videos for every day of the year, as part of our goal of preserving black history/culture

Liberate the minds of men and ultimately you will liberate the bodies of men.” — Marcus Garvey

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackFacts.com, the Internet’s first and longest running data-driven website on the historical and cultural contributions of people of color, proudly presents the BLACK IN THE DAY BLACK HISTORY VIDEO SERIES - helping to educate our youth and followers in Black History with a different Black History video each day of the year. Building on almost 25 years of delivering millions of Black Facts Of The Day™ via our website, daily emails and social media network, the Internet’s First Black History Encyclopedia is starting 2021 with yet another first: Black History Videos for Every Day of the YearVISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.blackfacts.com to see a new Black History Video each day.The BLACK IN THE DAY video series actually began on December 26th, when BlackFacts rolled out a unique KWANZAA Video each day, showcasing the meaning of KWANZAA and how Blackfacts.com applies the principles of KWANZAA in everything we do.CHECK OUT THE KWANZAA VIDEOS HERE: https://blackfacts.com/kwanzaa BlackFacts.com has a mission of “Putting the Black Community in Control of our Narrative” - using technology created, coded, controlled and owned 100% by us!The BLACK IN THE DAY VIDEO SERIES is just another step in sharing our stories in a manner that today’s young people can readily digest. We believe that by telling Our Stories via Video we can engage the millions of students that visit our site and get them excited about our history in a way they can enjoy and share with their peers.Discover, Create and Share Black History by Visiting www.blackfacts.com ABOUT BLACKFACTS.COMBlackfacts.com was founded by Ken Granderson (MIT, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity) and Dale Dowdie (Boston University, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity) in 1997 as a way to showcase that people of color could take advantage of the technology revolution and build something that they own and control. It was developed with the tenets of Inform, Engage & Inspire – these are our goals for the visitors, contributors, sponsors and historians that enjoy the information provided on the site.Become a member of BlackFacts.com and get your daily dose of black history: www.blackfacts.com/join Follow Blackfacts.com on social media: https://Facebook.com/blackfacts (FACEBOOK) https://Twitter.com/blackfacts (TWITTER) https://Instagram.com/blackfactsonline (INSTAGRAM) https://www.linkedin.com/company/blackfacts (LINKEDIN)CONTACT:Dale Dowdieoutreach@blackfacts.com617-573-5113

