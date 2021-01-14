ALLEX.CH – NEW CROSS-BORDER DELIVERY SERVICE FOR ONLINE SHOPPING FROM GERMANY TO SWITZERLAND
EINPresswire.com/ -- allex.ch is a new cross-border delivery service for online shopping from Germany to Switzerland, launched today. It is the innovative platform which meets the ever-increasing demand for online shopping delivery service in Switzerland.
allex.ch creates a new way for the Swiss residents to shop online, particularly at online retailers in Germany. It offers its users a range of features and benefits, which were not available on the market until today, including:
Seamless cross-border service: From the time of customer registration, allex.ch takes care of the entire import process, safely delivering goods to the customer’s door in Switzerland. The platform eliminates the hassle with the customs clearance and hidden costs. allex.ch saves time and money and provides a convenient, fast and reliable delivery service.
Price transparency: The delivery price includes the transportation cost, Swiss customs clearance and duties. A customer pays once and does not incur any other hidden costs.
Choice of Delivery Methods: allex.ch is the first platform on the market to offer its customers the choice of three shipping methods: Economy, Priority, and Express, with deliveries taking from one to five working days. It allows shoppers to manage their expectations in terms of the cost and delivery time of their purchases.
Competitive price: allex.ch is the cheapest online shopping delivery company operating in this market segment, with prices starting at 14.90 CHF.
Acceptance of Special Order Requests: allex.ch is one of the first delivery service providers to accept shipments exceeding the standard dimensions and weighting more than 30 kg.
Geographical reach: allex.ch works with all authorised online retailers in Germany, not just a select few.
Dual language service: In addition to the German language, the platform is also available in English, to cater to a large number of English-speaking residents willing to benefit from this service.
Customer protection system: The platform’s billing system is unique in its own way. It integrates two warning notices alerting the customers about wrong or unauthorised action, and thus protecting them from making mistakes and paying unnecessary fees.
Mrs. Lilly Leo, CEO of Allex Trading GmbH, a Swiss company that operates the platform, commented:
“The popularity of online shopping is ever increasing in Switzerland, with Germany being the most favourite destination. However, not all German online retailers deliver to Switzerland. Customers go to great length in order to receive their purchases. We aimed to address the evolving needs of the Swiss customers and create a seamless door-to-door online shopping delivery service. Today, we are pleased to introduce allex.ch, which offers a new way for the Swiss residents to shop online in Germany, - the way that is easy, quick and cost effective. We took into consideration and eliminated all the difficulties that the shoppers are facing today, such as customs clearance, hidden delivery costs or the need to pick up parcels at the Swiss border, as well as lengthy delivery times and restrictions on the size of the packages. We also addressed the language requirement and created the first platform to offer such service to English speaking customers. As a result, allex.ch is the simplest, most transparent and cost-effective service available on the market today.”
To experience the benefits of allex.ch please register for free at www.allex.ch
About allex.ch
allex.ch is operated by Allex Trading GmbH, a Swiss online delivery company.
allex.ch offers quick and easy delivery of online shopping from Germany to its customer base throughout Switzerland. For more information please visit www.allex.ch
Rolf J. Ruede
To experience the benefits of allex.ch please register for free at www.allex.ch
About allex.ch
allex.ch is operated by Allex Trading GmbH, a Swiss online delivery company.
allex.ch offers quick and easy delivery of online shopping from Germany to its customer base throughout Switzerland. For more information please visit www.allex.ch
Rolf J. Ruede
Head of Corporate Communications
+41 44 586 87 85
press@allex.ch
allex.ch - A cross-border delivery service for online shopping from Germany to Switzerland.