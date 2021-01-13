TRICIDA, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Tricida, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MARCH 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tricida, Inc. ("Tricida" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCDA) securities between September 4, 2019 and October 28, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Tricida’s drug candidate, veverimer, is a polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”). The Company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of veverimer in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

On September 4, 2019, Tricida announced that it had submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) under the Accelerated Approval Program for approval of veverimer for the treatment of metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD.

On July 15, 2020, Tricida announced that it had received a notice from the FDA “identif[ying] deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time.” The Company stated that “[t]he notification does not specify the deficiencies identified by the FDA.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $10.56, or 40.31%, to close at $15.64 per share on July 16, 2020.

Then, on October 29, 2020, following its End-of-Review Type A meeting with the FDA, Tricida announced that it “now believes the FDA will also require evidence of veverimer’s effect on CKD progression from a near-term interim analysis of the VALOR-CKD trial for approval under the Accelerated Approval Program and that the FDA is unlikely to rely solely on serum bicarbonate data for determination of efficacy.” Tricida also disclosed that it was “significantly reducing its headcount from 152 to 59 people and will discuss its commitments with vendors and contract service providers to potentially provide additional financial flexibility.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.90, or 47.16%, to close at $4.37 per share on October 29, 2020.

