First Lady Frances Wolf Announces Statewide Virtual Photo Exhibit to Document Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Experience 

First Lady Frances Wolf announced One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views, a statewide virtual photo exhibit she is launching to document the story of Pennsylvania throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit will celebrate the hard work and commitment of all Pennsylvanians as we continue our fight against COVID-19.

More information about the exhibit and how to participate can be found here.

“We are living through an extraordinary moment right now,” said First Lady Wolf. “How we live, how we communicate, and how we educate our children have changed drastically since last March, but we all still yearn for a sense of community because that’s what reminds us of our own strength and tenacity. The One Lens exhibit is an extended community for Pennsylvanians, one where we can share our stories with our neighbors from every corner of the state, inspire each other, and help each other heal while creating our history of this time.”

One Lens, the brainchild of First Lady Wolf, highlights the importance of preserving history by encouraging Pennsylvanians to share their experiences during COVID-19 through photography. The submitted images will be displayed for public viewing and saved as visual documentation of the pandemic. By using photography as the medium to tell these stories, One Lens also emphasizes using art as a tool for Pennsylvanians to cope and to heal. The exhibit covers three themes:

Our Heroes, paying homage to the pandemic heroes who cannot stay home;

Our Lives, looking at how we spend our time when no one is watching; and

Our Communities, showcasing Pennsylvanians uniting in the face of a global health crisis.

The photo submission period will open on Monday, February 8, 2021 and remain open until Monday, March 8, 2021. The full exhibit will be released on Friday, March 19, 2021.

In preparation of the exhibit, five ambassadors were selected to represent the central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and southwest regions of the state. These regional ambassadors will use their strong connection to their regions to ensure that the One Lens exhibit will truly reflect the experiences of Pennsylvania’s diverse, vibrant, and resilient communities.

One Lens Regional Ambassadors:

Shannon Maldonado (southeast) is the founder and creative director of YOWIE, a creative platform and design studio founded in 2016. After over a decade working in fashion, she created the storefront and design studio to showcase emerging artists and create spaces that evoke emotion and discovery.

Matthew Galluzzo (southwest) has dedicated his entire career to Pittsburgh and its neighborhoods. In September 2019 he joined Riverlife as president and CEO, and leads a transformative agenda for creating, activating, and celebrating Pittsburgh’s riverfronts.

Porcha Johnson (central) has six years of experience in health advocacy, motivating women to live healthier lifestyles, as well as 13 years of experience as a TV news reporter and anchor. Her strong background in television news helped her connect with women and girls all around the country through Black Girl Health (BGH), a company she founded in 2014.

James Hamill (northeast) is the Director of Public Relations for the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau, the destination marketing organization for Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Carbon counties. Hamill helps create content for the various platforms at the PMVB including social media, television and web.

Ceasar Westbrook (northwest) is a Pennsylvania-based artist and teacher in Erie. Currently, he does commissioned work for various collectors throughout the country, including well-known celebrities, musicians, and government officials.

One Lens is presented in partnership with the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Photography experience is not required to contribute to the statewide exhibit. For more information on the regional ambassadors, the overall project, and rules for participation, visit https://www.pa.gov/one-lens/.