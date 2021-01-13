Maple Ridge Community Management’s Craig McMillan Speaks at Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario Industry Awards Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, ON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Ridge Community Management President Craig McMillan recently attended the Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario (ACMO) virtual luncheon and industry awards as its featured speaker.

Participants at the lunch enjoyed an educational session, opportunities to network with peers and virtual exhibitors, and an award presentation honouring the year’s industry award winners. Mr. McMillan spoke during the “Ask an Expert” educational session, alongside Brian Antman of Adams & Miles LLP and Sally Thompson of Synergy Partners. Together, these industry experts answered questions about the changes to condominiums and their management, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The session covered the following topics:

The new normal for communication and relationship building with residents

Reserve Fund challenges

Completing work in buildings

Completing audits and having virtual AGMs

“Maple Ridge Community Management understands that the COVID-19 health crisis has significantly impacted condominium residences and their operations,” stated Craig McMillan, Maple Ridge Community Management president. “The opportunity to share knowledge, best practices, and helpful information alongside other industry leaders at this event is an example of MRCM’s continued commitment to providing expert guidance during these uncertain times.”

