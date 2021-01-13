Department of Transportation Receives $5.3 Million for Madison and Cleveland County Storm Repairs

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $5.3 million to reimburse the North Carolina Department of Transportation for repairs resulting from severe storms and flooding in February 2020.

The grants include:

$3.32 million for road and culvert repairs over Walnut Creek in Madison County. FEMA’s share for the project is $2,492,025 and the state’s share is $830,675.

$2.03 million for repairs to the Lavender Road bridge over Buffalo Creek in Cleveland County. FEMA’s share for the project is $1,528,227 and the state’s share is $509,409.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

