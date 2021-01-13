METTA WORLD PEACE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF XvsX SPORTS
Metta World Peace’s New App Offers Basketball Players and Enthusiasts a Platform to Connect and Play in Skill-Based Pick-Up GamesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metta World Peace, former NBA Champion All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year is launching XvsX Sports, an app for male and female basketball enthusiasts to discover, connect and play in live, locally hosted pickup games, scrimmages, tryouts and showcase games based on their skill levels. XvsX Sports (https://www.xvsxsports.com/) will be available on January 29th in both the App and Android stores.
Since Metta’s retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers, he has dedicated his days to his two passions- advocating for mental health awareness and creating the XvsX Sports app. As a former player, Metta hopes XvsX Sports can tackle the major barrier to entry plaguing the professional and semi-professional basketball community by providing unrecognized and overlooked players with a platform to garner the attention of agents, coaches and scouts. In addition, the app bolsters a community for basketball enthusiasts of all levels by offering engaging user-generated content, educational posts from renowned sports pros, fitness gurus and elite trainers, and the opportunity to make connections based on common interests.
Metta’s excitement about the ability to help players get recognition and professional opportunities is palpable. He explains, "I created this app to help players who have the potential to be star basketball players and who have not had the forum to be discovered. I look forward to their future success."
In the near future, XvsX Sports will select the most skilled players from invite-only Showcase Games to fulfill their professional aspirations by creating a semi-pro XvsX Sports League. Some of the professional players involved in the pro-am games include Baron Davis, B-Dot, Larry Sanders, Chris Copeland and Mamadou Ndiaye. The XvsX Sports League is excited to have other notable participants like Rome Flynn, Dave East, Trinidad James, Julian Newman, Sarunas Jackson, Marquis Trill, Bone Collector, and Norman Towns on the team rosters.
XvsX Sports will offer its users an engaging experience no matter what their participation is within the basketball community, as a pro or recreational player, fan, or sports industry professional. Upcoming plans include the creation of an Ambassadors program, becoming a go-to source for basketball news and updates, debuting Leaderboard Awards, opening a store for basketball-related merchandise, streaming and televised games, announcing corporate and gym partnerships and more.
